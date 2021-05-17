Aeterna Zentaris starts preclinical development of macimorelin in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
May 17, 2021 9:00 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)AEZSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) has commenced the previously announced preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for clinical development as a potential treatment option for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease), the most common motor neuron disease.
- The preclinical development program is part of the recently executed Material Transfer Agreement with The University of Queensland.
- The University researchers, will conduct preclinical studies in disease-related in-vitro and in-vivo models of ALS to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of macimorelin on disease progression and ALS-specific pathology.
- Recently, The University researchers have filed funding applications to dedicated organizations in Australia to finance parts of the preclinical development program and to conduct a subsequent clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of macimorelin as a potential new treatment option for ALS patients.
- In the event of positive results, the Company has the exclusive right to acquire a license from The University on the therapeutic use of macimorelin for the treatment of ALS.
- AEZS shares up 3.3% premarket trading at $0.90.