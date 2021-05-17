Curaleaf to acquire Colorado-based Los Sueños and affiliates for $67M
May 17, 2021 9:04 AM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)CURLFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) has signed definitive documents to acquire the Los Sueños Farms and its related entities in Colorado.
- The proposed transaction includes three Pueblo, Colorado outdoor cannabis grow facilities covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity, including land, equipment and licensed operating entities, an 1,800 plant indoor grow and two retail cannabis dispensary locations serving adult use customers.
- Total base consideration for the proposed acquisition is ~$49M for the Los Sueños operating companies and $18M for the real estate and farm assets.
- Total consideration of $67M to be paid 61% in Curaleaf subordinate voting shares, 29% in cash at closing, and 10% in assumed debt maturing in five years.
- Additional contingent consideration of up to $8M in stock will be paid based upon operating cash flow-based targets for 2022.
- The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the Curaleaf board of directors and is expected to close upon regulatory approvals.