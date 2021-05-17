DiaMedica gets FDA clearance to initiate phase 2/3 acute ischemic stroke trial
May 17, 2021 9:05 AM ETDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)DMACBy: SA News Team
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2/3 trial in Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) patients.
- The company said that it plans to proceed with a pivotal Phase 2/3 study of DM199 (recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1or KLK1) for the treatment of patients with AIS.
- The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with the objective to enroll about 350 participants at up to 75 sites.
- Participants will be randomized 1:1 to receive either DM199 or placebo and will be treated for 3 weeks with final follow up at day 90.
- Endpoints will include the modified Rankin Scale ((mRS)), stroke recurrence, the National Institute of Health Stroke Score (NIHSS) and Barthel Index, deaths, safety and tolerability.
- AIS is a serious medical emergency caused by sudden loss of blood flow to an area of the brain, resulting in localized damage to the brain, often causing disability or death.