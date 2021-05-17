Esperion Therapeutics names Sheldon Koenig as president and CEO
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announces the appointment of Sheldon Koenig as the company's president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.
- Koenig has 30 years of commercial and operational experience as an accomplished leader in the cardiovascular space, the company said. He has served as Esperion's chief operating officer since December 2020
- He is succeeding Tim Mayleben, who after serving in this role for the last decade, has decided to step down and will continue to serve as a senior advisor to help in the transition.
- Previously, Koenig was chief commercial officer at Portola Pharmaceuticals until the company was acquired by Alexion.