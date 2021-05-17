ImmunityBio on go with early-stage study of memory cytokine-enriched NK cell in solid tumors

May 17, 2021 9:14 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)IBRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) has received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of its m-ceNK platform combined with its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva (N-803) in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
  • These NK cells retrieved from the patient and enriched with cytokines have the ability to recognize and kill cancer targets with increased production of interferon-g (IFN-γ), a cytokine demonstrating high activity.
  • Cryopreserved m-ceNK cells in combination with Anktiva (N-803) will be tested in this phase 1 study. The study will compare the quantity and quality of the m-ceNK cells collected and manufactured from newly diagnosed patients who have not received prior treatment to the m-ceNK cells collected and manufactured from patients who have received at least two prior treatments for their cancer.
  • The study consists of two cohorts and there will be 10 participants in each cohort. Enrollment is expected to commence in Q2.
  • IBRX shares up 3.1% premarket trading at $15.60.
