Abbott receives CE mark for Navitor

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces it has received CE Mark for its latest-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system, Navitor.
  • The CE Mark will make the minimally invasive device available for people in Europe with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme surgical risk.
  • Aortic stenosis restricts blood flow through the aortic heart valve to the rest of the body, which can lead to heart failure and, in certain cases, sudden cardiac death.
  • The Navitor device is implanted with Abbott's FlexNav delivery system, which received CE Mark in 2020 and offers a slim design with the lowest TAVI delivery system profile, allowing treatment of people with vessels as small as 5.0 mm.
