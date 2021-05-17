Apollo Global hires Craig Farr to grow private assets platform
May 17, 2021 9:23 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) hires Craig Farr, who formerly worked at private equity firm rivals Carlyle Group and KKR, to lead Apollo's centralized origination, structuring, and distribution platform.
- "The origination, structuring and distribution of less liquid investment opportunities across our broad platform is a key strategic priority for Apollo in order to generate significant value for our insurance clients and limited partners," said Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter in a statement.
- As yields in traditional liquid investment strategies remain compressed, Apollo says it's focused on originating and structuring higher spread private assets through its front-end origination platform to deliver excess return for its clients across asset classes, geographies, and the risk-return spectrum.
- The position as senior partner heading up Apollo's capital solutions activities is a new one. He'll report directly to Kleinman and Zelter.
- Farr was most recently a senior adviser consultant to Carlyle from 2017 to 2019, where he focused on building up its credit business and expanding into capital markets. At KKR, where he worked for nine years, he was head of Credit and Capital Markets. Before that, he spent 12 years at Citigroup Global Markets.
This was corrected on 05/17/2021 at 12:54 PM. In fifth bullet, clarifies Farr's role when he worked with Carlyle; adjusts headline accordingly.