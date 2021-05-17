Novo Integrated Sciences to acquire PRO-DIP

  • Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) has signed a Share Exchange Agreement, dated May 11, 2021, pursuant to which the Company will acquire PRO-DIP, LLC in a securities exchange valued at $755,385, or $3.98/share of Novo Integrated Sciences common stock.
  • Following closing of the exchange, PRO-DIP will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Novo Integrated Sciences.
  • PRO-DIP has developed a proprietary, patent-pending oral pouch that delivers flavorful bursts of vitamins and natural energy supplements through small, semi-permeable sachets placed in the mouth, between the gum and cheek or lip.
  • The initial burst of supplements is followed by extended absorption of the nutrients, providing long-lasting energy, even at high-exertion levels.
  • With its oral pouch delivery system, PRO-DIP is developing an entire new product category.
