Novo Integrated Sciences to acquire PRO-DIP
May 17, 2021 9:27 AM ET Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS)
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) has signed a Share Exchange Agreement, dated May 11, 2021, pursuant to which the Company will acquire PRO-DIP, LLC in a securities exchange valued at $755,385, or $3.98/share of Novo Integrated Sciences common stock.
- Following closing of the exchange, PRO-DIP will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Novo Integrated Sciences.
- PRO-DIP has developed a proprietary, patent-pending oral pouch that delivers flavorful bursts of vitamins and natural energy supplements through small, semi-permeable sachets placed in the mouth, between the gum and cheek or lip.
- The initial burst of supplements is followed by extended absorption of the nutrients, providing long-lasting energy, even at high-exertion levels.
- With its oral pouch delivery system, PRO-DIP is developing an entire new product category.