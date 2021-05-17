Amazon cuts price on high-fi streaming, shaking up market

May 17, 2021 9:29 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is making a move to shake up high-fidelity streaming, dropping the price of its Amazon Music HD via a service change.
  • The high-fidelity service will be available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost, Billboard reports. Those subs pay $9.99/month, or $7.99/month for Amazon Prime members.
  • The HD service had cost $14.99/month for non-prime subs, a price that already represented a cut from the typical $19.99/month for high-fidelity audio when Amazon Music HD arrived in September 2019 (Tidal still hits the $19.99 price point).
  • AMZN shares are up 0.8% premarket.
