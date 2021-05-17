IHC to sell interest in pet division and the stock of Independence American Insurance Company

  • Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) to sell a controlling interest in its pet division and in the stock of Independence American Insurance Company to a subsidiary of Iguana Capital.
  • Iguana Capital is an investment company specifically formed to facilitate this transaction.
  • IHC and its wholly owned subsidiary IHC SB Holdings and have entered into a stock purchase agreement with buyer to sell its 85% interest in Pet Partners.
  • In aggregate for both deals, IHC will receive 70% of the consideration in cash, or ~$265M, and will receive 30% of the stock of buyer.
  • The transaction is structured as two agreements that are expected to close on different dates.
