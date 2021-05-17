IHC to sell interest in pet division and the stock of Independence American Insurance Company
May 17, 2021 Independence Holding Company (IHC)
- Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) to sell a controlling interest in its pet division and in the stock of Independence American Insurance Company to a subsidiary of Iguana Capital.
- Iguana Capital is an investment company specifically formed to facilitate this transaction.
- IHC and its wholly owned subsidiary IHC SB Holdings and have entered into a stock purchase agreement with buyer to sell its 85% interest in Pet Partners.
- In aggregate for both deals, IHC will receive 70% of the consideration in cash, or ~$265M, and will receive 30% of the stock of buyer.
- The transaction is structured as two agreements that are expected to close on different dates.