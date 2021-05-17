Kiromic submits IND application for T-Cell therapy study in solid malignancies

May 17, 2021 9:36 AM ETKiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP)KRBPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Kiromic Biopharma (KRBP) has submitted Investigational New Drug (IND) to the FDA for a Phase 1 clinical trial that has the potential to be a universal T-Cell therapy for any solid malignancy that expresses the biomarker PD-L1, with higher efficacy, higher safety, as well as lower manufacturing and distribution costs.
  • The trial is titled, ALEXIS-PRO-1: A Phase 1, dose escalation study of KB-PD1, in subjects with PD‑L1 positive metastatic or progressive locally advanced solid malignancies.
  • The FDA feedback is expected within 30 days from this IND submission.
  • Kiromic’s preclinical studies show rapid and complete tumor elimination with no toxicity as per results presented at the American Association Cancer Research 2021.
  • Kiromic was able to meet the timeline 45 days before the end of Q2. The company now expects that it will be able to deliver a first in human patient dosing by the end of Q3 2021 and first data from the trial are expected by Q4.
