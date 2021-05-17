IBM president says it could take 'couple of years' to alleviate global chip shortage
May 17, 2021 9:36 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)IBMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In a BBC interview late last week, IBM (NYSE:IBM) President Jim Whitehurst says it could take a "couple of years" for the global semiconductor shortage to fully clear up.
- Full quote: "So frankly, we are looking at couple of years… before we get enough incremental capacity online to alleviate all aspects of the chip shortage."
- Whitehurst also said the world needs to "look at reusing, extending the life of certain types of computing technologies, as well as accelerating investment" in foundries to "be able to as quickly as possible get more capacity online."
- IBM sold its own foundry business years ago to GlobalFoundries and currently licenses its technology to foundry partners Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.
- TSMC shares were down pre-market after spiking COVID-19 cases in Taiwan led to two cities shutting down, raising concerns about the local foundry industry.
- Recent news: Earlier this month, IBM announced the world's first 2nm chip.