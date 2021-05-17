Deluxe to raise $500M through private debt offering

May 17, 2021 9:38 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)DLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to offer $500M of senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private placement.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds together with cash on hand and borrowings under the new senior secured credit facilities that it will enter into in connection with the consummation of the FAPS Acquisition, to fully repay and terminate the outstanding revolving credit commitments under its existing credit facility, to finance the purchase price of the FAPS Acquisition and to pay related fees and expenses.
