Orthofix launches OSCAR PRO in U.S. and Europe
May 17, 2021 9:41 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)OFIXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Orthofix Medical (OFIX -0.7%) announces the U.S. and European full market launch of the OSCAR PRO Ultrasonic Arthroplasty Revision System.
- Designed to reduce the challenges associated with revising failed cemented arthroplasties, the OSCAR PRO is an ultrasonic surgical system that aids in the removal of cement during complex joint revision surgeries.
- This next generation product brings a technology platform to the market that extends functionalities beyond the original OSCAR system. The design includes an enhanced user interface to enable a more efficient surgical experience and new data collection capabilities.