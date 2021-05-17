Innovative Industrial Properties launches $200M offering of senior notes due 2026

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR -1.3%) has announced that its operating partnership, IIP Operating Partnership, has commenced a private placement of $200M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026.
  • The Operating Partnership also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30M aggregate principal amount of the notes.
  • Net proceeds will be used to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.
