TPCO Holding enters $50M strategic investment in GH Group
May 17, 2021 10:23 AM ETTPCO Holding Corp. (GRAMF)GRAMF, GLASFBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF +3.4%) announces a $50M strategic investment in GH Group through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition (OTCQX:MRCQF +0.3%).
- Mercer Park Brand Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company, which has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Glass House.
- Glass House currently has a California greenhouse cultivation footprint of over 500K ft2, producing over 110K pounds of dry flower biomass per year, with a targeted long-term greenhouse footprint of 6M ft2.
- The company has also signed a definitive binding agreement to acquire four acres of licensed high-quality outdoor cannabis cultivation located in Sonoma County, California.