Dillard's rallies again after new buyback authorization approved

May 17, 2021 10:24 AM ETDillard's, Inc. (DDS)DDSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is up another 12.44% after the company approved a $500M buyback plan and declared a $0.15 per share dividend.
  • Today's push higher for DDS shares adds to a big rally last week when the department store operator reported that vaccine and stimulus tailwinds boosted Q1 sales.
  • Dillard's is now up more than 18% over the last week and is 99% higher on a YTD look. The Seeking Alpha Value Grade is still at A- even after the share price runup.
