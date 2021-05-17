Dillard's rallies again after new buyback authorization approved
May 17, 2021 10:24 AM ET Dillard's, Inc. (DDS)
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is up another 12.44% after the company approved a $500M buyback plan and declared a $0.15 per share dividend.
- Today's push higher for DDS shares adds to a big rally last week when the department store operator reported that vaccine and stimulus tailwinds boosted Q1 sales.
- Dillard's is now up more than 18% over the last week and is 99% higher on a YTD look. The Seeking Alpha Value Grade is still at A- even after the share price runup.