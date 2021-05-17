Advent provides guidance for Q1, remains well capitalized
May 17, 2021 10:26 AM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)ADNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Advent Technologies (ADN) expects to report $1.49M in revenue for Q1 2021, which is a material increase to revenue reported for fiscal 2020.
- Company is capitalized with $124M in cash.
- "Following the successful close of our business combination with AMCI Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter, we have worked diligently to build on our efforts to grow Advent’s business and expand our revenue streams. This helped us deliver $1.49 million in revenue in the quarter – well ahead of our revenue performance for all of fiscal 2020 – driven by a strong pipeline of new business. We look forward to building on this momentum and continue with our mission to become a leading provider of fuel cell technology, helping to enable the hydrogen economy." Vasilis Gregoriou, CEO.