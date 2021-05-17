Enphase Energy launches $500M buyback program
May 17, 2021 10:27 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)ENPHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Enphase Energy (ENPH -2.2%) says that the company's board has authorised a new stock buyback program to repurchase up to $500M of shares, as per the SEC filing.
- The program will expire on May 13, 2024.
- It comes following the completion of $200M stock repurchase under the company's current buyback program.
- The company notes timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions.
- ENPH popped up in the screen results mention in the BofA's note on WallStreetBets predicting 'up-crashes'