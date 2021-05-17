Superconductor Technologies scales 14% on merger agreement with Allied Integral
May 17, 2021 10:31 AM ETSuperconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)SCONBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Superconductor Technologies (OTCQB:SCON +16.2%) enters merger agreement with Allied Integral United, whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of STI will merge with and into Clearday in a stock-for-stock transaction with Clearday.
- The merger agreement replaced the merger agreement that was announced by the parties on March 3, 2020, which had expired.
- The merged company will also focus on building a multi-channel distribution system for products that focus on improving the health and care of older consumers.
- Upon completion of the merger, STI will change its name to Clearday.