Superconductor Technologies scales 14% on merger agreement with Allied Integral

  • Superconductor Technologies (OTCQB:SCON +16.2%) enters merger agreement with Allied Integral United, whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of STI will merge with and into Clearday in a stock-for-stock transaction with Clearday.
  • The merger agreement replaced the merger agreement that was announced by the parties on March 3, 2020, which had expired.
  • The merged company will also focus on building a multi-channel distribution system for products that focus on improving the health and care of older consumers.
  • Upon completion of the merger, STI will change its name to Clearday.
