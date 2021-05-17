Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia ink multiyear agreement for launching new original podcasts

May 17, 2021 10:33 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT)IHRTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia (IHRT -0.2%) announced an exclusive multiyear agreement to co-produce and distribute more than a dozen new original podcasts.
  • It will also include the distribution of Bloomberg Media’s existing slate of 20+ podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network.
  • The new agreement will build on the success of Bloomberg Media's lineup of business-related podcasts.
  • "We are excited to partner with Bloomberg, not only to grow the audience of their existing slate of great shows, but to develop a whole new list of titles across the next several years, combining their editorial expertise with our mass reach and monetization," CEO iHeartMedia Digital Audio Conal Byrne commented.
  • In 2020, it reported a 26% increase in podcast downloads.
