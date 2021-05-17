Harley-Davidson to keep challenging EU tariffs
- Harley-Davidson (HOG +3.3%) reiterates that it it will defend its position in Europe.
- The company says it remains committed to free and fair trade and is focused on remaining globally competitive in the interests of all its stakeholders.
- CEO statement: "We are encouraged by today's announcement that tariffs affecting our products will not escalate from 31% to 56%. This is the first step in the right direction in a dispute not of our making. Harley-Davidson employees, dealers, stakeholders and motorcycles have no place in this trade war. These tariffs provide other motorcycle manufacturers with an unfair competitive advantage in the E.U. European motorcycles only pay up to 2.4% to be imported into the U.S. We want free and fair trade."
