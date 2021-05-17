Supreme Court rejects J&J $70M Risperdal award appeal
May 17, 2021 10:36 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over a $70M award from a Pennsylvania court over its antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone).
- In 2013, a Philadelphia jury found that J&J's Janssen division failed to properly warn Adam Yount about the risk of gynecomastia, an enlargement of the breasts, when the drug was prescribed to him off-label.
- Yount began taking the drug at the age of 4, when Risperdal had not yet been approved in pediatric patients.
- Nearly 10,000 Risperdal-related lawsuits are pending before courts.
- J&J shares are up 0.4% to $170.94 in morning trading.