Supreme Court rejects J&J $70M Risperdal award appeal

  • The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over a $70M award from a Pennsylvania court over its antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone).
  • In 2013, a Philadelphia jury found that J&J's Janssen division failed to properly warn Adam Yount about the risk of gynecomastia, an enlargement of the breasts, when the drug was prescribed to him off-label.
  • Yount began taking the drug at the age of 4, when Risperdal had not yet been approved in pediatric patients.
  • Nearly 10,000 Risperdal-related lawsuits are pending before courts.
