Univar Solutions and Ingredion expand agreement to distribute Purecircle stevia products

  • Univar Solutions (UNVR -0.6%) announces an expanded agreement with Ingredion (INGR -0.7%) as its exclusive distributor of PureCircle's portfolio of plant-based stevia products in select countries across Europe.
  • PureCircle's robust range of sweeteners and flavors enhance Univar Solutions' industry-leading portfolio of specialty food ingredient.
  • "The addition of PureCircle's product portfolio to our existing partnership allows us to service the market with an even broader range of ingredient solutions and with Univar Solutions' knowledge and expertise as a distributor along with the innovative PureCircle products we can now offer, we are positioned to give our customers the support and solutions they need to overcome their formulation challenges," commented Menno Slob, distributor manager for Ingredion.
