Tesla CEO Elon Musk treks to Berlin for Gigafactory check
May 17, 2021 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
- Tesla (TSLA -1.2%) CEO Elon Musk is reported to be on the ground in Berlin and is expected to visit the planned Gigafactory site in the region.
- Brandenburg Economic Minister Jörg Steinbach says he will not be meeting with Musk this trip due to the technical character of the visit. Last week, Steinbach stated he is confident authorities can decide on issuing final approvals on Tesla's Gigafactory project by late summer or early fall.
- Musk hasn't tweeted about the Berlin visit after a busy week of online crypto battles over Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
- Tesla trades below its 10-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages, but moved slightly back ahead of the 200-day moving average.