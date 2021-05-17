PlantFuel signs research agreement with CAHS
- PlantFuel Life (OTCPK:BLLXF -0.8%) has signed a master strategic research alliance (SRA) agreement with Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS) to conduct research on its PlantFuel plant-based, sports nutrition product line.
- The company will begin conducting its first university study on its Performance Protein to demonstrate that it is as effective as whey protein for recovery, muscle growth and performance.
- "One of the initial clinical trials we’re designing will compare a standard whey protein supplement head-to-head with a PlantFuel protein blend formulated with other bioactive ingredients, such as an adaptogenic mushroom blend and vegan fermented BCAAs, to bridge some gaps in standard vegan protein supplements," CAHS CEO Tim Ziegenfuss said.