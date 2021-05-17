Black Knight acquired eMBS, adds agency data and analytics to secondary market offerings
May 17, 2021 11:20 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)BKIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (BKI -1.5%) acquired eMBS, provider of performance data and analytics on agency-backed securities to all market participants for critical insights, to inform better investment decisions and enhance yields on their mortgage-backed securities portfolios.
- The U.S. agency MBS market is the second-largest fixed income asset class, behind only U.S. Treasuries.
- The agency MBS market has ~$7.5T outstanding and the cost of maintaining accurate and timely databases and analytics is expensive and time-consuming, even for the most sophisticated investors.
- The company plans to further integrate eMBS' capabilities within its data and analytics solutions, including its AFT Prepayment & Default Model, already extensively used by agency MBS investors for predicting future performance of securities.