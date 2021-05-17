HAVN Life to acquire clinical stage IP for development of LSD-derived API for cluster headaches
- HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK:HAVLF +5.6%) announce agreement to acquire clinical stage intellectual property from Bolt Therapeutics. The IP consists of a combination of BOL-148, which has demonstrated potential for treating cluster headaches in a human study, and a neuroprotectant that is believed to act in unison with BOL-148.
- Post the acquisition, HAVN Life will be focused on substantiating the patent application with data from animal model and formulation studies and filing a Patent Cooperation Treaty application.
- HAVN Life will pay to Bolt Therapeutics $1M; will issue10,596,027 common shares, which shares will be subject to an escrow arrangement and 5,298,013 common shares upon the satisfaction of certain milestones in respect of the IP.
- "The contemplated acquisition of this IP represents a strategic shift for HAVN Life, as we venture into the development of new APIs and proprietary pharmaceuticals," commented HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore.