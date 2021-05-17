Small-cap firm Alfi's stock rallies 15.7% intraday on AI-enabled rideshare screens' rollout (update)
May 17, 2021 11:33 AM ETAlfi, Inc. (ALF)ALFBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Newly public small-cap Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) rallied nearly 16% intraday Monday after the company said it resumed a COVID-delayed rollout of its AI-enabled display screens in up to 10,000 rideshare vehicles.
- ALF shares rose to as high as $3.97, up 15.7% on the day. Shares later partly pulled back, but still ended at $3.65, ahead 6.4% for the session.
- Alfi, which went public earlier this month, saw its stock rally after the firm announced that it had revived rolling out the company’s smart screens in the firm’s home city of Miami, plus 10 other U.S. markets.
- ALF didn’t specify which markets, nor did it say which ridesharing companies it had partnered with to roll out the devices, which include a 2.0 version of the company’s software. Alfi didn't respond to a request seeking comment.
- The company's platform uses cameras and artificial intelligence linked to display screens in places like rideshare vehicles or store kiosks to determine the viewer’s age, gender, ethnicity, emotional state and other characteristics. That allows the device to show ads that are relevant to the individual.
- Chief Technical Officer Charles Pereira said in a statement that the devices’ 2.0 version is “fast, light and scalable, positioning it perfectly for the new demands placed on tablets that are used in public spaces such as rideshares. … Alfi-enabled tablets provide a source of revenue for the driver and allow viewers to get the content they want, and our advertising customers benefit from improved engagement and increased consumer interest in their product."
- ALF said that as part of the rollout, the company is offering local Miami businesses 30 days of free advertising on the devices.
- Alfi went public earlier this month, selling investors a combination of 3.7M shares and 3.7M warrants entitling holders to purchase a second share in the future at $4.15. The company said underwriters also exercised options to buy an extra 559,701 of the firm’s share-and-warrant combination.
- All told, the offering grossed some $17.8M, which ALF expects to use to accelerate its product rollout and repay debt.
- However, Alfi noted in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had no revenues for 2019 or 2020 and swung from a $66,700 profit in 2019 to a $3.6M loss in 2020:
- ALF stock has traded volatilely on the Nasdaq since it began changing hands publicly on May 4. For instance, shares rose as much as 56.4% intraday on the stock’s third trading day, then reversed gears to end the session nearly unchanged.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the company and wrote that "it's highly unusual for a non-life science firm to attempt an IPO on zero revenue, so I'll watch this ultra-high-risk IPO from the sidelines."