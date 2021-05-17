Duke Energy urged to consider split into three companies - WSJ

May 17, 2021 11:57 AM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor35 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.