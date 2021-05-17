Duke Energy urged to consider split into three companies - WSJ
May 17, 2021 11:57 AM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Activist investor Elliott Management is urging Duke Energy (DUK +0.6%) to consider separating into three companies, WSJ reports, in what would be a major transformation of the company.
- Elliott is seeking seats on Duke Energy's board and wants the company to form a strategic review committee that would explore the possibility of a tax-free separation of the utility into three companies based on the three major geographies it serves - the Carolinas, Florida and parts of the Midwest.
- The activist firm says its plan would "create $12B-$15B of line-of-sight near-term value for shareholders."
- WSJ recently reported Elliott owned a stake in Duke and was seeking changes at the company, but the firm's specific intentions and size of its stake were not clear.
- Earlier this month, Duke reported mixed Q1 results, with better than expected profit and a slight miss on revenues.