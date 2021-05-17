Seagate, Western Digital continue rally as Chia frenzy drives HDD shortage

May 17, 2021
  • The broader tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) is currently down 1.1% but Seagate (STX +8.0%) and Western Digital (WDC +7.0%) are continuing last week's rally on potential cryptocurrency tailwinds.
  • In a Deutsche Bank note out today, the firm says new crypto Chia "could be an incremental boost for WDC and STX results in the short-term" but warns it's hard at this time to judge the tailwind's longevity.
  • Chia, founded by BitTorrent creator Bram Cohen, says it offers a more eco-friendly experience than the likes of Bitcoin. Chia is "farmed" using a device's unused storage
  • Earlier today, Tom's Hardware reported that the current Chia frenzy is driving up the prices of high-capacity hard disk drives and leading to shortages. A similar problem happened with GPUs and cryptomining.
  • Last Friday, Morgan Stanley predicted that Chia could "significantly boost hard disk drive supply and demand in the current quarter."
