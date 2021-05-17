Orbital Energy Group down 9% following Q1 widening of losses, lags revenue estimates
- Orbital Energy Group (OEG -10.0%) reported Q1 revenue growth of 67.5% Y/Y to $9.5M misses by $6.02M.
- Net loss of $17.95M compared to loss of $7.38M a year ago; Adj. net loss of $14.06M compared to loss of $6.74M a year ago.
- Gross margin was negative 13.8% compared to 9.8% a year ago; and Operating loss of $17.3M, compared to $7.1M a year ago.
- Adj. EBITDA was negative $12.91M, compared to negative $8.09M a year ago.
- Net cash used in operating activities was negative $13.48M, compared to negative $7.72M a year ago.
- Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $34.7M and Restricted cash of $1.2M as of March 31, 2021.
- Total backlog of $62.1M at March 31, 2021, up from $40.4M at December 31, 2020, reflecting backlog growth across both operating segments.
- "Immediately following the first quarter, we completed the acquisition of Gibson Technical Services, which provides a strong platform for our entry into the telecommunication infrastructure market. Simultaneously, the first quarter launch of our new subsidiary, Eclipse Foundation Group, expanded our capabilities in electric power transmission and distribution services. These were both key milestones in the continued transformation of Orbital Energy Group into a diversified infrastructure services provider," says Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO.
