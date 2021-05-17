JNJ to cut vaccine shipments to EU by half this week
May 17, 2021 12:12 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.4%) has reduced the COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU by half this week, Reuters reported citing an EU official.
- The company has agreed to ship 55M to the region in Q2 2021, but so far it has delivered less than 5M doses and has failed to meet at least 10% of its initial commitment.
- JNJ “is cutting deliveries this week by half,” one EU official who is involved in talks with the U.S. drug maker has said adding that it was unclear how many doses are likely to be delivered next week.
- The company has not responded to a request for comments. A spokesman for European Commission has said: “We understand there is only a limited temporary reduction of deliveries which is expected to be caught up at a later stage.”
- However, JNJ is aiming to deliver the initial commitment within the quarter, both the European Commission spokesman and the EU source have confirmed to Reuters.
- Highlighting the manufacturing issues faced by the company, previously it was reported that the U.S. states would not receive any doses of JNJ’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week.