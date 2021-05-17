Nat gas futures jump to three-month high on warmer weather outlook
- U.S. natural gas surges to a three-month high on forecasts for warmer than normal temperatures over the next two weeks for population centers in the eastern half of the U.S.
- June Nymex natural gas futures (NG1:COM) +6% to $3.139/MMBtu, on track for the front-month contract's highest close since the Texas freeze in mid-February.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB
- Natural gas-focused producers score broad gains: CRK +8.3%, EQT +6.7%, RRC +5.3%, SWN +4.9%, AR +4.1%, NOG +4.1%, COG +2.9%.
- Over the weekend, weather models trended "notably warmer" for late this week into next week, according to Bespoke Weather Services.
- With the weather warming up, data provider Refinitiv projects average gas demand, including exports, will rise from 82.4B cf/day this week to 85.8B cf/day next week as power generators seek to satisfy rising air conditioning use.
- Meanwhile, speculators boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the Nymex and ICE exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their highest since early March.
- With prices in Europe and Asia remaining high enough to justify the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean, buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas.