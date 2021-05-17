International Land Alliance picks real estate veteran as President
May 17, 2021 12:51 PM ETInternational Land Alliance, Inc. (ILAL)ILALBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- International Land Alliance (OTCQB:ILAL +2.3%) appointed real estate veteran Frank Ingrande as President.
- Most recently, he served as President of Rancho Costa Verde (RCV) Development.
- The company also closed a 25% interest investment in RCV n a combination of cash and stock for a total of $4M.
- "His extensive experience in real estate sales and development in the northern Baja California region will prove to be invaluable as we execute on our operating strategy across our properties. Additionally, by closing on the ownership position in RCV we will have access to expanded sales and marketing resources," chairman & CEO Roberto Valdes commented.