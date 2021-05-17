Hostess Brands lower after company hints at inflation impact
May 17, 2021 1:03 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)TWNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (TWNK -1.3%) slips after posting Q1 results slightly ahead of expectations.
- Evercore ISI says Voortman synergies and convenience channel recovery drove the higher than expected net sales and gross margin for Hostess during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 22.5% compared to last year to $62.5M. As a percentage of revenue, adjusted ERBITDA was 23.5% compared to 20.9% last year. The increase was driven by strong Hostess branded volume and favorable mix, as well as $8.0M higher Voortman adjusted EBITDA as a result of the integration and transition to the warehouse model.
- Looking ahead, Hostess plans pricing actions in the second half of the year to help offset likely inflation pressure.
- Evercore keeps an Outperform rating on Hostess after taking in the report.
- Investors have been bid down Hostess Brands after the full-year guidance only matched consensus expectations.