Tire stocks on watch after Michelin boosts prices
May 17, 2021 1:20 PM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), MGDDFGT, MGDDFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB +0.2%) and Goodyear Tire Rubber (GT +0.4%) turn higher after Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) says it is hiking prices.
- Michelon says prices will go up up 6% on select Michelin, VFGoodrich and Uniryoal passenger and light truck replacement tires as well as up to 13% on both on-road and off-road commercial tire offers due to market dynamics. The price hikes will be effective on July 1 in the United States and Canada. The company notes that price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio.
