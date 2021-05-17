Box refutes Starboard letter, calling KKR investment the 'best path forward'

May 17, 2021
  • Early this morning, activist investor Starboard Value delivered an open letter to Box (NYSE:BOX) shareholders reiterating its "significant concerns" with the $500M convertible preferred equity financing from KKR and the board's "continued refusal to engage constructively with Starboard."
  • Starboard, which holds an 8% Box stake, also disclosed its intention to submit a Books and Records request to inspect materials related to the strategic review consideration, including the financing and proposed Dutch auction self-tender.
  • Box has now fired back, saying the "KKR-led investment is about pursuing the best path forward for Box and its stockholders, irrespective of voting structure, and is a strong vote of confidence in Box’s position, strategy, and potential."
  • Box notes that the board's Strategy Committee, which includes three directors appointed last year in an agreement with Starboard, considered a wide range of strategic options and "unanimously recommended" that the KKR investment and Dutch auction was "in the best interests of all stockholders."
  • Recent news: Box closed the KKR investment last week.
