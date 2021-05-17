Novo Nordisk meets primary endpoint in mid-stage trial for patients with high cardiovascular risk

May 17, 2021 1:31 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.7%) announced that its monoclonal antibody ziltivekimab met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial that was designed to assess its potential to reduce the levels of inflammatory biomarkers linked to atherosclerosis.
  • Atherosclerosis which is characterized by accumulation of lipids on blood vessels, is the major cause of cardiovascular disease (CVD).
  • The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involved 264 participants with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein ((hsCRP)).
  • As for primary endpoint, compared to 4% for placebo, ziltivekimab led to 77%, 88% and 92% reduction of hsCRP in those receiving 7.5 mg, 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively after once-monthly subcutaneous treatment.
  • The percentage of people achieving both more than 50% reduction in hsCRP and hsCRP levels of less than 2 mg/L, a secondary endpoint, was 66%, 80% and 93% in those receiving 7.5 mg, 15 mg and 30 mg of ziltivekimab, respectively, versus 4% for placebo.
  • Dose-dependent decreases were also seen for four other biomarkers, the company said adding that the experimental therapy “was generally well tolerated with no unexpected side effects.”
  • The data were presented at the virtual American College of Cardiology's (ACC) 70th Annual Scientific Session and published in the medical journal The Lancet.
  • “Based on these results, we are planning to progress ziltivekimab to a large-scale phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial to further assess its potential,” commented Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk.
  • With its Q1 2021 results, Novo Nordisk recently upgraded its revenue and profit forecast for the year.
