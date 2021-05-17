Home Depot Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2021 1:56 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)HDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.49B (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales of +20.2%; and Operating margin of 13.3%.
- Over the last 1 year, HD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.