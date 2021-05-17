Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2021 5:35 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)TTWOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $668.62M (-8.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Non-GAAP gross margin of 58.7%; and Non-GAAP operating margin of 14.2%.
- Over the last 1 year, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.