Baozun Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2021 2:15 PM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)BZUNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.55M (+46.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.