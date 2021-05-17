iQIYI Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2021 2:16 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (+41.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IQ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.