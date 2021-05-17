NetEase Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2021 2:17 PM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.