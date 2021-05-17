BP nears sale of U.K. North Sea Shearwater asset to Tailwind - Bloomberg

May 17, 2021 2:52 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP), SHELBP, SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • BP (BP +1.1%) is in advanced talks to sell its 28% interest in the Shearwater field in the U.K. North Sea to Mercuria-backed Tailwind Energy, with an agreement perhaps just days away, Bloomberg reports.
  • BP had agreed last year to sell the Shearwater and Andrew projects to Premier Oil for ~$625M but was pulled following a reverse takeover of Premier.
  • BP also wants to sell the Andrew field and the Vorlich project, but Tailwind's interest reportedly is limited to Shearwater, which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).
  • Shearwater produces ~18K boe/day, after peaking in 2004 when it pumped more than 160K boe/day.
  • BP's financial strength is underappreciated by the market, and the company should be able to generate strong double-digit shareholder rewards, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
