BP nears sale of U.K. North Sea Shearwater asset to Tailwind - Bloomberg
May 17, 2021
- BP (BP +1.1%) is in advanced talks to sell its 28% interest in the Shearwater field in the U.K. North Sea to Mercuria-backed Tailwind Energy, with an agreement perhaps just days away, Bloomberg reports.
- BP had agreed last year to sell the Shearwater and Andrew projects to Premier Oil for ~$625M but was pulled following a reverse takeover of Premier.
- BP also wants to sell the Andrew field and the Vorlich project, but Tailwind's interest reportedly is limited to Shearwater, which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).
- Shearwater produces ~18K boe/day, after peaking in 2004 when it pumped more than 160K boe/day.
