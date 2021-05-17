Community Health Systems is accused of filing thousands of lawsuits against patients even as pandemic surged
May 17, 2021 3:01 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)CYHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Community Health Systems (CYH +0.8%) has filed at least 19,000 lawsuits against patients who allegedly failed to pay their medical bills since March 2020, a CNN investigation has revealed.
- The relentless drive to collect payments was employed by Community Health even as other hospital operators across the country reined in such lawsuits during the pandemic. The company has filed charges seeking payments for bills ranging from $201 - $162K.
- "I can't think of a worse thing a hospital system can be doing than suing patients for medical bills during a pandemic and a recession," commented Caitlin Donovan, the spokeswoman for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, a group representing patients' rights.
- "Legal action is always the last resort," the company insists.
- The lawsuits are filed "after it is determined the patient appears to have some ability to pay based on credit record and employment status or if the patient has been non-responsive" following repeated attempts to contact them regarding the unpaid bill, it added.
- Community Health has received ~$1.2B in April 2020 under Medicare accelerated payments. “Providers are required to repay accelerated payments beginning one year after the payment was issued,” Community Health said in its press release for Q1 2021 which beat analyst expectations.