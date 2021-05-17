Jack in the Box appoints new chief operating officer

May 17, 2021 3:09 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)JACKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announces the selection of Tony Darden as the company's new senior vice president and chief operating officer.
  • Darden brings more than 25 years’ experience in multi-unit, quick-service restaurant operations and has been president at MOOYAH Burgers Fries and Shake for the past two years.
  • "Jack's future success will be a function of enabling our franchisees in delivering exceptional guest experiences that enhance brand loyalty and accelerate their growth," notes the new hire.
  • Darden will take over the position on June 7.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Read Jack in the Box's earnings call transcript for a snapshot of where management sees the chain going.
