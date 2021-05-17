Jack in the Box appoints new chief operating officer
- Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announces the selection of Tony Darden as the company's new senior vice president and chief operating officer.
- Darden brings more than 25 years’ experience in multi-unit, quick-service restaurant operations and has been president at MOOYAH Burgers Fries and Shake for the past two years.
- "Jack's future success will be a function of enabling our franchisees in delivering exceptional guest experiences that enhance brand loyalty and accelerate their growth," notes the new hire.
- Darden will take over the position on June 7.
- Source: Press Release
