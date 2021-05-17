Hong Kong Disneyland loses $348M for year
- In news from the various global Disneylands (DIS -2.4%), Disneyland Paris is set to reopen June 17 with a gradual restart while the company's Hong Kong resort posted financials reflecting the hit from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- Hong Kong Disneyland reported its full-year revenue slipped 76% to HK$1.4B, leading to a net loss of HK$2.7B (about $348M).
- Park attendance there fell 73% year-over-year in the pandemic, to 1.7M, it says.
- In Disney's recent earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek said (on the same day that the CDC said it was relaxing guidance on social distancing and mask wearing) that Disney was moving to boost allowed capacity at Walt Disney World in Florida.