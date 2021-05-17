Novartis suffers setback in plans to launch a generic version of Amgen’s Enbrel
- On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal filed by Sandoz Inc. regarding a decision by a lower court to uphold the validity of patents linked to Enbrel, the rheumatoid arthritis therapy commercialized by Amgen (AMGN +0.6%)
- Sandoz a subsidiary of Novartis (NVS -0.3%) has sought to launch Erelzi a generic version of Enbrel, which according to the company was more affordable than Enbrel.
- "We are disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to review our case," Reuters quoted Keren Haruvi, president of Sandoz US and head of its North America business, as saying.
- The courtroom victory now insulates Amgen from any competition for Enbrel until 2029. Marketed primarily in the U.S., Enbrel is Amgen’s top revenue generator contributing more than a fifth of its total product sales in 2020.