Americas Gold and Silver plummets 30% after Q1 earnings miss
May 17, 2021 Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)
- Americas Gold and Silver (USAS -28.5%) reports revenue of $10.2M, an increase of 39.7% over the last year, misses consensus by $1.18M.
- A net loss of $91.8M or a loss of ($0.72) per share, (misses by consensus $0.65) which includes an impairment charge of $55.6M and an inventory write-down of $23M related to Relief Canyon.
- Adjusted net loss was $13.2M prior to these one-time adjustments or ($0.10) per share (misses consensus by $0.04)
- The company is confident that a resolution will be reached to reopen the Cosalá Operations with all employees returning to work in the near term with a ramp-up to full production in Q3-2021.
- The ramp-up at Relief Canyon has been a challenge and continues to be challenging as documented since the Company first poured gold in February 2020.
